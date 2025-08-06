Trump to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for peace talks at White House - WP

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump will host leaders from Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House on Friday as he tries to broker a peace deal between two nations that have been locked in a decades-long conflict, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

The meeting, first confirmed to The Washington Post by two senior White House officials, is the latest example of the president’s efforts to bring about an end to international conflicts — and to receive credit for doing so.

One of the White House officials, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet announced, said it was possible that a peace agreement could be announced between Azerbaijan and Armenia as leaders from the countries meet with Trump on Friday.

Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, are each expected to meet with Trump.

The leaders of the two countries met last month in the United Arab Emirates to hold peace talks, though no resolution was announced despite officials saying earlier in the year that a tentative agreement had been drafted.

