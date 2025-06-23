+ ↺ − 16 px

In a significant escalation of the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, the United States has reportedly carried out precision airstrikes on Iran’s deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility using B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. This marks the first known direct U.S. military action targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during the current confrontation.

According to statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who is once again seeking office, American B-2 bombers deployed the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), the only known weapon capable of reaching fortified underground facilities like Fordow. The site, located near the city of Qom, is believed to house thousands of centrifuges and has been under international scrutiny for years.

"Full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow, and all aircraft safely exited Iranian airspace," Trump announced on social media early Saturday, referring to the operation as a “decisive blow” against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is situated inside a mountain and is estimated to be protected by hundreds of feet of rock, making it virtually impervious to most conventional munitions. Its strategic significance stems from its use in enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels—a development that has alarmed Western governments and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The strikes reportedly follow earlier Israeli attacks on above-ground facilities at Natanz and Isfahan, which targeted Iran’s missile and research infrastructure. The U.S. involvement signals a turning point, suggesting a coordinated transatlantic strategy to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Pentagon officials have yet to confirm the operation, but military analysts say only the B-2 Spirit, with its advanced stealth features and ability to carry the 30,000-pound bunker-buster, could conduct such a mission.

Regional experts warn that the attack on Fordow could trigger a broader Iranian response, including retaliation through proxy groups across the Middle East. Environmental and humanitarian concerns have also been raised regarding potential contamination from a strike on a nuclear site.

As tensions mount, diplomatic sources indicate that emergency consultations are underway at the United Nations, while NATO and regional allies remain on high alert.

A U.S.-based political scientist and expert on international relations, Professor Peter M. Tase in an interview with News.Az described the bombing as a landmark decision by President Donald J. Trump—one that will be remembered as a defining moment in the reassertion of American global leadership.

According to him, it is a bold and calculated move that is expected to shift the trajectory of geopolitical interests and strategic alignments decisively in favor of Washington’s vision for global order, not just in the short term, but over the course of the next two decades: “In a time of rising uncertainty and shifting alliances, President Trump’s leadership is once again placing the United States at the forefront of international affairs, reinforcing its position as the world’s central power broker and ultimate guarantor of security and stability. The White House is now displaying not only military and diplomatic strength, but also moral clarity and political will—qualities that have long distinguished America’s global leadership in moments of crisis. Through this assertive stance, the administration is reestablishing the United States as a principled defender of freedom, justice, and democracy. It is a reawakening of America's historic mission to lead by strength, deter authoritarian regimes, and shape a more secure and prosperous world.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense, under the direct guidance of the Pentagon, Mr Tase said is fully mobilized: “It is executing coordinated military operations and intensive intelligence missions with one overarching objective: to ensure the absolute defense of Israel and the broader strategic balance in the Middle East. Secretary Pete Hegseth, a decorated veteran and unwavering patriot, has emerged as a key figure in the administration’s response. He has demonstrated total commitment to supplying the necessary military hardware, logistical support, and advanced weapons systems required to empower American and allied forces in the region. The full technological might of the United States Air Force—renowned for its precision, range, and power—is being brought to bear in the effort to deter and, if necessary, decisively defeat the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear ambitions. The message is clear: any threat posed by Tehran to regional or global stability will be met with overwhelming resistance. Through a combination of superior firepower, strategic resolve, and unwavering support for its allies, Washington is actively working to neutralize Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and bring the regime in Tehran to a position where it can no longer jeopardize peace.”

“This moment encapsulates the revival of a robust and unapologetic American foreign policy—one grounded in strength, clarity, and a deep sense of responsibility. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is not just reacting to global events; it is shaping them,” American professor concluded.

News.Az