The Georgian government has released information about a meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien.

According to News.Az, the statement notes that the meeting lasted longer than planned. The discussions included Georgia-US relations and the situation in Georgia over the past few years.Kobakhidze informed O'Brien about the need to adopt the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill and emphasized that the government is ready to carefully consider all remarks from international partners within the veto procedure.The Prime Minister stressed that the Georgian government is interested in deepening its partnership with the US, which requires mutual efforts and fair treatment.told News.Az that James O'Brien visited Georgia regarding the "Russian law on foreign agents" adopted by Georgia's ruling party."He arrived with a mission to warn the ruling circles of Georgia one last time and to prevent the adoption of this law. Unfortunately, James O'Brien's attempt was unsuccessful. The ruling regime categorically refuses to listen to the West. Even the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party and informal leader of Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, refused to meet with James O'Brien.Ivanishvili has his grievances against the US due to the blocking of approximately $2.5 billion in assets in a Swiss bank, for which he blames the Biden administration. There is an internal and political struggle that is turning into a geopolitical confrontation between the White House administration and the Georgian Dream. In this context, a strong reaction from Washington is expected after the law is adopted.Simultaneously with James O'Brien, a delegation of influential European parliamentarians led by the head of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, arrived in Tbilisi. James O'Brien is expected to make a corresponding statement on this matter. The pressure from the Kremlin on Georgian authorities also aggravates the situation," V. Maisaya noted.

News.Az