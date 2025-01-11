+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is building a military base in the Kobani area of northern Syria, supporting the YPG (the Syrian branch of the PKK - ed.), which Türkiye considers a terrorist organization.

As reported by News.Az , citing Interfax, this information was published by the Turkish newspaper Sabah. According to the newspaper, local sources stated that U.S. forces have left a base in neighboring Iraq, redirecting concrete blocks and other construction materials to Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani.The city of Kobani, located in northern Syria near the Türkiye border, plays a critical role in contemporary geopolitical dynamics. According to some accounts, the name "Kobani" originates from the surname of a French engineer who built a road in the region in the early 20th century. This highlights the complex historical layers of the area, with its roots tracing back to European influence rather than Syrian origins.In an exclusive comment to News.az , Turkish expert Engin Ozer described Kobani as “a pivotal point where global powers’ interests intersect.” He explained that the city has become a stage for the contest of control over strategic resources and regional influence.“On the one hand, Türkiye perceives Kurdish forces in the Kobani area as a threat and sees the need to suppress their activities. On the other hand, the U.S., aiming to maintain its foothold in the region, supports Kurdish groups and strengthens its military presence. This creates a tense situation further complicated by Russia’s active involvement,” Ozer noted.He added that the U.S. strategy in the region is not solely about combating terrorism but also about controlling vital oil resources. “The oil fields in northern Syria are a key factor behind the persistent presence of American forces,” he emphasized.Meanwhile, in another part of Syria, in Latakia, Russian military bases continue to operate — the Khmeimim airbase and the naval supply facility in Tartus. Reports indicate that the new Syrian government may extend Russia’s military presence in the region for up to 50 years.“Russia is consolidating its positions in Syria, underscoring its long-term geopolitical interests in the region. This makes Syria a unique territory where military forces of two major global powers — the U.S. and Russia — are simultaneously based,” Ozer remarked.He also stressed that the central government in Damascus will likely strive to maintain Syria’s formal unity. “The Assad government will not allow the creation of an autonomous Kurdistan, as it poses a threat to the territorial integrity of the country,” Ozer stated.Thus, Kobani remains at the epicenter of the rivalry between global powers, with overlapping military, political, and economic interests. The actions of the U.S., Russia, and Türkiye in the region will significantly shape the future trajectory of the Syrian conflict.

News.Az