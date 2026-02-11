Vance in Baku: A new era of U.S.–Azerbaijan strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Parvana Valiyeva is a member of the Parliament of Azerbaijan and serves on the Foreign and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations. It aims to expand mutually beneficial economic ties and advance military and security cooperation between the two countries. The visit is widely viewed as a continuation of the Washington-brokered agreements reached last year and sends a clear message: the United States remains closely engaged in the South Caucasus and considers the region part of its broader foreign policy priorities.

A key outcome shaping this new phase of relations is the signing in Baku of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. The Charter institutionalizes bilateral cooperation and sets a long-term framework for engagement across multiple sectors. It reflects the growing maturity of relations and confirms that both countries are moving toward a structured and forward-looking partnership.

In recent years, U.S.–Azerbaijan relations have reached a historic peak and are entering a new phase of strategic partnership. During President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington, the two sides agreed to launch a Strategic Working Group to institutionalize cooperation and deepen bilateral engagement. This strategic partnership will cover three key areas: energy and regional connectivity, including trade and transit; economic investment, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure; and security cooperation, including defense collaboration and counterterrorism efforts.

The establishment of the Strategic Working Group is expected to accelerate infrastructure development, expand energy investments, and advance regional economic integration. It also signals the growing role of U.S. technology and capital in Azerbaijan’s economic transformation. The broader goal is not only bilateral growth but also the strengthening of regional partnerships and stability.

Another critical dimension is the operationalization of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which has the potential to become a major East–West connectivity corridor. As President Ilham Aliyev has stated, the South Caucasus will no longer be a place of confrontation. Azerbaijan’s long-term vision is to transform the region from a conflict-prone area into a marketplace defined by interconnected infrastructure, trade networks, pipelines, and digital connectivity.

Ahead of Vance’s visit, President Aliyev met with representatives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Baku on February 9. The delegation, comprising representatives from dozens of companies across the energy, transport, technology, and food sectors, reflected growing American business interest in Azerbaijan. This engagement builds on the long history of cooperation with U.S. companies, particularly in the energy sector, dating back to the Contract of the Century, which laid the foundation for Azerbaijan’s integration into global energy markets.

Vice President Vance’s regional tour also carried important political messaging. His remarks in Armenia, emphasizing that peace requires a forward-looking vision rather than a fixation on past narratives, underscore the importance of reconciliation and constructive engagement. The peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, initiated by President Aliyev following the 44-day war, represents a critical step toward long-term regional stability. Despite significant challenges and obstacles, the process demonstrates that sustainable peace is achievable through political will, diplomacy, and economic integration. This historic peace deal was recognized with the Zayed Human Fraternity Award in the UAE last week, reflecting international appreciation of recent developments in the South Caucasus.

Connectivity initiatives play a central role in this transformation. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, alongside the Trans-Caspian trade route, has the potential to become a key bridge between Europe and Asia. The project envisions a multimodal system of railways, roads, pipelines, electricity transmission, and fiber-optic networks. Such initiatives would enable the transportation of raw materials, critical minerals, and rare earth resources to American and global markets while fostering trade and investment flows across the wider Eurasian region.

Although geographically distant, the United States is increasingly engaged in regional economic initiatives. Modern trade and digital connectivity have redefined the meaning of distance, allowing for deeper economic integration and virtual cooperation. For Washington, engagement in connectivity projects also aligns with broader economic goals, including job creation and expanded trade opportunities for American businesses.

Digital transformation and AI are emerging as key pillars of economic cooperation. Azerbaijan’s energy potential—including oil, natural gas, solar, and wind energy—could support data centers and technological collaboration. Expanded cooperation in AI, digital infrastructure, and energy innovation could unlock new economic opportunities.

At the political level, the growing engagement reflects mutual respect and shared strategic interests. High-level dialogue and sustained diplomatic contacts demonstrate the commitment of both sides to strengthening cooperation and building a long-term partnership.

Ultimately, this visit should be understood within a broader context: the consolidation of peace, the advancement of economic connectivity, and the emergence of a new strategic framework for U.S. engagement in the South Caucasus. While security cooperation remains an important component, economic partnership, infrastructure development, and technological collaboration are increasingly at the forefront.

The U.S. Vice President’s visit is therefore not only symbolic but also practical. It reinforces the trajectory toward stronger economic ties, deeper political engagement, and accelerated work on regional connectivity projects such as TRIPP. If successfully implemented, these initiatives could transform the South Caucasus into a key corridor linking Europe and Asia and contribute to lasting peace, regional stability, and shared prosperity.

