VIDEO: Azerbaijan enters the global stage with innovations in solar energy

In the video, journalist Kerim Sultanov provides an overview of Azerbaijan's recent advancements in renewable energy, particularly focusing on the nation's efforts in solar power. He highlights the launch of a floating solar power plant on Lake Boyukshor in Baku, which marks a significant step in Azerbaijan's transition to green energy.The plant, developed under the "Knowledge Sharing and Technical Assistance for Floating Solar Panel Systems" project and funded by the Asian Development Bank, showcases the country's innovative approach to leveraging its natural resources for sustainable energy solutions.Sultanov emphasizes that this initiative is not just about energy production but also about Azerbaijan's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to global climate goals as it prepares to host the COP29 climate conference.

News.Az