VIDEO: Oliver McTernan highlights urgency of COP-29 in light of alarming environmental forecasts
In a recent video interview with News.Az , Oliver McTernan, Co-founder and Director of Forward Thinking, emphasized the critical importance of the upcoming COP-29 summit. "It is probably one of the most important meetings we could have," McTernan asserted, highlighting the urgency of addressing the escalating environmental crisis.
McTernan referenced a concerning report projecting that by 2050, a significant part of what was traditionally known as the Middle East—now referred to as West Asia—could become uninhabitable. This grim forecast underscores a global threat that necessitates immediate and coordinated action. "This is a frightening scenario and a global concern," he remarked. "The idea that entire populations could be driven from their natural habitats is concerning for everyone."
He pointed out that the crisis is not a result of the actions of the people living in these regions but rather a consequence of global exploitation of resources and energy mismanagement. "This situation is not the result of the people themselves living in these areas but rather the result of how we have exploited our resources and used our energies without considering the consequences elsewhere," McTernan explained.
As COP-29 approaches, McTernan urged global leaders to acknowledge their shared responsibility. "I think COP-29 is a moment when we recognize not just our responsibility to each other, but our moral responsibility to take care of the universe we live in," he concluded, calling for a united and morally-driven approach to address the environmental challenges facing the world.
This statement adds to the growing chorus of voices calling for urgent action on climate change, especially as it threatens to displace millions and render vast regions uninhabitable. The COP-29 summit stands as a pivotal moment for global leaders to commit to sustainable and equitable solutions for the future.
McTernan referenced a concerning report projecting that by 2050, a significant part of what was traditionally known as the Middle East—now referred to as West Asia—could become uninhabitable. This grim forecast underscores a global threat that necessitates immediate and coordinated action. "This is a frightening scenario and a global concern," he remarked. "The idea that entire populations could be driven from their natural habitats is concerning for everyone."
He pointed out that the crisis is not a result of the actions of the people living in these regions but rather a consequence of global exploitation of resources and energy mismanagement. "This situation is not the result of the people themselves living in these areas but rather the result of how we have exploited our resources and used our energies without considering the consequences elsewhere," McTernan explained.
As COP-29 approaches, McTernan urged global leaders to acknowledge their shared responsibility. "I think COP-29 is a moment when we recognize not just our responsibility to each other, but our moral responsibility to take care of the universe we live in," he concluded, calling for a united and morally-driven approach to address the environmental challenges facing the world.
This statement adds to the growing chorus of voices calling for urgent action on climate change, especially as it threatens to displace millions and render vast regions uninhabitable. The COP-29 summit stands as a pivotal moment for global leaders to commit to sustainable and equitable solutions for the future.