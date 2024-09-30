'Wait for it', Iran again vows retaliation against Israel
Iran vowed a tough retaliation against Israel for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah."Wait for it," said Iranian Army Chief Commander, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
"What the enemies say is mostly based on psychological operations," Mousavi told journalists.
Referring to the Israeli assassination of the late Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Mousavi said that the blood of Nasrallah would speed up the fall of the Israeli regime and its leaders.
Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.
On Sunday night, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the crimes committed by Israel cannot be accepted and will not go unanswered.
Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31.
Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."