Watch: Chair handshake between Sweeney and Opelka in Brisbane goes viral

Watch: Chair handshake between Sweeney and Opelka in Brisbane goes viral

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dane Sweeney created a memorable and light-hearted moment at the Brisbane International by bringing a chair to the net to shake hands with towering American Reilly Opelka.

Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, Sweeney’s playful gesture contrasted sharply with Opelka’s imposing 6 feet 11 inches frame after losing the match 6-3, 7-5, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The amusing exchange drew laughter from Opelka and quickly went viral, highlighting sportsmanship in an entertaining way. Opelka was one of five Americans to advance to the second round, underscoring the strong presence of U.S. players at the tournament.

Brilliant stuff from Dane Sweeney after losing to Reilly Opelka in Brisbane 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/3ZnA1fMXWA — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 5, 2026

Sweeney’s creative handshake act has historical precedent in tennis. Former player Dudi Sela once used a similar approach to face 6 feet 10 inches Ivo Karlovic after a match defeat. Tennis TV later shared Sela’s footage, giving context to this humorous tradition in the sport.

The Brisbane International continues to showcase unique moments beyond competitive play, blending athleticism with charm and sportsmanship. Such interactions give fans a mix of excitement and relatable human moments on and off the court.

Reilly Opelka’s height advantage often shapes his matches, with his serve and reach posing challenges for opponents. Sweeney’s gesture not only acknowledged this but also underscored camaraderie among players despite differences in stature.

Fans and commentators have praised such goodwill moments, which bring levity to professional tournaments. The handshake with a chair became a symbol of mutual respect and the lighter side of tennis competition.

This instance reflects how tennis players engage with each other and the audience beyond standard protocol. These moments enrich the tournament atmosphere and contribute to the sport’s global appeal.

As the Brisbane International progresses, players like Sweeney and Opelka maintain a competitive yet friendly environment. Their interaction remains a highlight, remembered alongside match outcomes and rankings.

Ultimately, this viral handshake moment exemplifies how tennis merges competitiveness with shared respect, creating memorable stories and showcasing the human side of professional sport.

News.Az