Watch: El Kaabi scores brilliant goal as Morocco beat Comoros

Morocco kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign with a 2–0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, earning their first points in Group A.

The hosts dominated a match that saw Comoros employ a highly defensive first half, before Morocco asserted control after the break, News.Az reports.

The game began following a spectacular opening ceremony led by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, who officially launched the match after greeting the players on the pitch.

The first half ended 0-0, as Comoros’ compact defensive setup successfully neutralized Morocco’s repeated attacks. Morocco nearly broke the deadlock just before halftime when Brahim Diaz earned a penalty, but Soufiane Rahimi’s effort was saved by the Comorian goalkeeper.

Morocco finally opened the scoring in the 55th minute, with Brahim Diaz netting early in the second half.

Ayoub El Kaabi then doubled the lead in spectacular fashion with an acrobatic overhead kick in the 74th minute, sealing the win.

With this victory, Morocco tops Group A with three points. The group’s next match will see Mali face Zambia on Monday at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca.

