What lies ahead for Syria after Assad? Forecasts from retired Israeli colonel Miri Eisin - Exclusive video

In an exclusive video interview with News.az , Miri Eisin, a retired Israeli colonel and senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism, shed light on Israel's pressing security concerns surrounding Syria, Iran, and the evolving threats in the region.

Eisin outlined the strategic risks posed by Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, highlighting its deep alliances with Hezbollah and Iran. These partnerships have enabled the transfer of advanced weaponry and strategic support to groups hostile to Israel. She warned that while the collapse of Assad's regime might destabilize the region, the potential rise of Sunni Islamist factions could pose an even greater threat, creating an unpredictable and dangerous environment for Israel’s national security.Turning to Iran, Eisin expressed grave concerns over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. She emphasized that the Islamic regime's pursuit of nuclear weapons could have catastrophic consequences for Israel and the broader region. The possession of nuclear weapons by Iran, she noted, would not only shift the balance of power but also heighten global tensions. Eisin detailed how Israel has already experienced direct confrontations with Iranian forces, particularly through the activities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and cautioned about the potential escalation into a full-scale conflict if Iran achieves nuclear capabilities.Miri Eisin's insights highlight the multifaceted challenges Israel faces in navigating its security strategy amid ongoing regional volatility.

News.Az