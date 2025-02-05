Why Trump wants Ukraine’s resources - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he wants a deal involving rare earth elements and other resources from Ukraine in exchange for continued military aid to the country in its war against Russia. "We're telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earths," Trump said. "We're looking to make a deal with Ukraine where they will secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other assets."

News.Az interviewed Alexander Kovalenko, a military-political analyst from Ukraine's Information Resistance group, to gain insights into this development.

- Which deposits in Ukraine are of interest to the U.S.?

- There are indeed significant deposits of rare earth metals located in Ukraine. Specifically, we are talking about strontium, tantalum, lithium, zirconium, niobium, vanadium, and other critical elements. However, most of these resources are concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories—areas currently under Russian control.

Therefore, if Donald Trump is interested in Ukraine's rare earth deposits, his primary focus would be on regions that need to be liberated before these resources can be mined.

- Trump previously stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia should be resolved within 100 days. Would providing military support in exchange for rare earth metals prolong the conflict?

- Even before Donald Trump's inauguration, when I was asked about how U.S.-Ukraine relations might evolve, I emphasized that Trump is fundamentally a businessman. He prefers negotiations based on mutually beneficial terms rather than purely diplomatic considerations, such as "it is only fair to support a country under attack by an aggressive neighbor trying to seize its territories."

That is why I was certain that for Ukraine to secure continued support under a Trump administration, there would have to be a shift in approach—toward a more transactional, business-like arrangement. Trump’s recent statements confirm this perspective: he is willing to support Ukraine's fight, but only in exchange for something tangible.

- What is Ukraine's stance on this proposal?

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that Ukraine is open to agreements involving its natural resources—not just for financial transactions, but as part of the broader strategy for victory. For us, the ultimate goal is winning the war.

We are ready to negotiate agreements that allow for resource extraction in liberated areas, joint projects with American companies, and cooperation in rebuilding territories devastated by Russian forces—cities, villages, and infrastructure.

This is a global-scale issue. Ukraine possesses rare earth metal reserves worth nearly $15 trillion—some of the largest in Europe. The United States should naturally be interested in joint development and extraction projects. However, beyond minerals, there are also long-term investments in reconstruction, worth tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars. These projects would not only benefit Trump but also his successors, ensuring a lasting economic partnership.

Moreover, the Donetsk-Luhansk region holds substantial shale gas reserves, making it a strategic area for American energy companies. There is much to discuss with Trump, but the key is to approach negotiations in the language he understands—business. Profitable deals. But they must be mutually beneficial. For Ukraine, the benefit is the full liberation of all territories within its 1991 borders. For Trump, it is a long-term business project that can generate sustained returns.

- How would this affect U.S.-Ukraine relations amid the war with Russia?

- If both sides can find common ground and establish shared interests, then Washington will prioritize Kyiv's needs in military and diplomatic support. In this scenario, the Kremlin’s stance will hold little significance. Russia has nothing the U.S. wants—especially now, when the Kremlin is a direct competitor to Washington in the energy market. Even during his inauguration, Trump emphasized that expanding U.S. energy influence in Europe is a priority. Russia has always been a key rival in this domain, and Washington will continue to push Moscow out by all available means.

In fact, when it comes to energy and resources, the U.S. might find it easier to negotiate with China than with Russia. China, for example, benefits from purchasing Russian oil and gas at extremely low prices, given Moscow's weakened bargaining position due to sanctions.

If Ukraine and Trump can align their interests, this could significantly strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance efforts to defeat Russian aggression.

- What military risks could arise from such a deal?

- At present, we do not anticipate any new, unforeseen military threats from Russia. The Kremlin has already deployed all the military capabilities it can muster.

Even the so-called "Oreshnik missile," as Putin named it, is merely an old RS-26 Rubezh, a decommissioned weapon that Russia is now repurposing to intimidate Ukraine. There is nothing fundamentally new or advanced in Russia’s military arsenal.

In reality, Russia is now dependent on outdated Soviet-era weaponry and increasingly reliant on North Korea—a heavily sanctioned and economically struggling nation—for artillery, manpower, and ammunition. This is a clear sign of Moscow's military exhaustion.

At this stage, negotiating with Russia or seeking compromises is unnecessary. Instead, the focus should be on weakening Russia to the point where it no longer poses a threat—not only to Ukraine and Europe but also to its neighboring countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

News.Az