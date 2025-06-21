Without U.S. help, Israel can't neutralize Iran’s nuclear threat - EXPERT OPINIONS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rising tensions between Israel and Iran have pushed the Middle East closer to a potential military conflict with far-reaching global implications.

Amid a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure and Tehran’s threats of retaliation, a crucial question arises: to what extent will the United States become involved?

While the U.S. has not committed to direct engagement, it has signaled clear support for Israel's right to defend itself. Official statements from the State Department and Pentagon confirm that Washington would hold Iran accountable for attacks on Israeli territory or U.S. assets. American military readiness has increased, with naval strike groups and strategic bombers deployed to the region, reinforcing deterrence and enabling rapid response if needed.

One significant military factor may determine the depth of U.S. involvement: the Fordow nuclear facility. Buried deep within a mountain near Qom, Iran’s Fordow site is fortified to withstand conventional strikes. Only the United States currently possesses the capability to target it effectively — through the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bunker-busting bomb deployable only by B-2 stealth bombers. According to open-source defense reports, no Israeli weapons system can reach the depth required to neutralize this facility. If Israel seeks to destroy Fordow, U.S. participation becomes practically indispensable.

Iran’s possible response includes activating its regional proxy network — Hezbollah, Shia militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen — which could expand the conflict into a multi-front war. The U.S. Central Command has elevated force protection levels at its regional bases, reflecting the seriousness of the threat.

Should Iran target the Strait of Hormuz or U.S. forces directly, American retaliation would be almost certain. This risks global energy disruption and economic instability, with oil prices likely to surge.

Diplomatically, U.S. involvement could derail nuclear negotiations with Iran and damage regional relations with Arab states. Yet without Washington’s unique military capabilities, particularly against Iran’s underground nuclear assets, Israel may be unable to fully achieve its strategic objectives.

Thus, while U.S. policy remains focused on deterrence, the threshold for involvement continues to narrow.

Professor Peter M. Tase, a U.S.-based political scientist and expert on international relations, in an interview with News.Az noted that the United States plays a pivotal role in the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, with Washington’s advanced military technology serving as a cornerstone of Israel’s defense strategy.

According to him, without American support, the sovereignty and security of Israel would be gravely at risk: “President Donald Trump has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the defense of Israel, exceeding the support shown by any of his predecessors. Under his leadership, U.S.-Israel military cooperation has intensified significantly, especially in the realm of advanced air defense systems. Washington continues to collaborate closely with Israeli authorities to enhance Israel's operational readiness and deterrence capabilities amid escalating regional threats. In the current volatile landscape of the Middle East, Israel is perceived as the primary force capable of ensuring regional peace and stability. Its military strength, combined with strategic alliances, positions Jerusalem as a decisive actor in the confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Mr. Tase stated Israel is reportedly preparing for a decisive outcome in the war, with plans underway to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure: “In particular, efforts are being concentrated on neutralizing deeply buried facilities such as the Fordow enrichment site—targets that only the United States possesses the specialized bunker-busting munitions to destroy effectively. The long-standing threat posed by Iran’s clerical leadership, especially the Ayatollahs, may soon be neutralized as a result of coordinated military and diplomatic action.

A significant milestone in the anti-Iran strategy was President Trump’s historic visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which laid the groundwork for a broader coalition aimed at containing Iranian influence. These diplomatic overtures have not only strengthened bilateral ties but also enhanced regional alignment against Tehran’s destabilizing activities.”

Neil Watson, an American political scientist and journalist told News.Az that though the U.S. has advanced capabilities, other powers do too, and given Trump’s ties to Arab states and balanced stance, direct U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war is unlikely.

“I would begin by questioning the assumption that only the United States possesses the capability to detect and neutralize Iranian military facilities. Other major global powers undoubtedly have comparable intelligence and military capacities. Furthermore, direct U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict remains highly improbable. Former President Trump has cultivated close relationships with several Arab nations, underpinned by extensive business ties and mutual strategic interests. Notably, recent high-level negotiations concerning Ukraine were held in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the region’s diplomatic relevance. Trump has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining stable access to Middle Eastern oil and has generally adopted a balanced tone regarding the Israel-Iran confrontation. Nonetheless, he must also navigate domestic political pressures, particularly from the influential Jewish-American community. Despite these dynamics, it is highly unlikely that the United States will engage militarily in this conflict.”

News.Az