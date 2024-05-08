Zangezur corridor can bring Armenia out of isolation: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Through the Zangezur corridor, Armenia can break out of isolation, generate transit fees, and enhance its relations with Türkiye, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments, said during an interview with Die Zeit, a German national weekly newspaper, News.Az reports.

Regarding the potential rejection of this proposal by Armenia, Amirbayov mentioned that an alternative route through Iran could be established, which is ten kilometers longer than the Zangezur corridor.The Azerbaijani official considered the Armenians' worries absurd.The piece published in the newspaper says that the strip of the corridor, which enters the territory of Armenia, is only 34 kilometers long and separates Azerbaijan from its exclave, Nakhchivan.Responding to a question regarding the likelihood of war accessing the Zangezur corridor, Amirbayov stressed that such an eventuality is categorically not going to happen.He also highlighted that the mutual exchange of prisoners of war between the nations is a positive development, fostering confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

