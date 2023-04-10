10 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers move unhindered along Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

Peaceful protesters on Monday ensured the free passage of two more passenger cars and 8 more supply trucks of Russian peacekeepers through the protest area. The vehicles were moving from Khankendi towards Lachin.

Since the morning, 56 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers and 6 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) moved unhindered along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure the free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 120th straight day.

News.Az