1,200 doses of Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has purchased 1,200 doses of the Turkish-made Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine, Executive Director of the Baku Health Center Asiman Hasanov told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the vaccines have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.

Phase 3 studies of the Turkovac vaccine will soon be launched in Azerbaijan.

On November 25, Turkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said authorities had applied for emergency use approval of Turkovac, and it was granted the following month by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency.

Phase 1 studies for the vaccine kicked off in January 2021 and it was administered to 44 volunteers. Phase 2 studies were launched in February 2021 with 250 volunteers.

