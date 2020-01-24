Yandex metrika counter

1400 candidates run for parliamentary elections

2431 people have applied to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020, in Azerbaijan.

Citing the Central Election Commission’s web site, secki-2020.az reports that 237 out of 1637 registered candidates withdrew their candidacies, AzerTag reports.

As of today, the number of MP candidates is 1400.

