15 killed, 1 injured in cargo plane crash in west of Tehran - UPDATED

A Boeing 707 cargo plane has crashed in Iran’s Alborz province on Monday morning, ISNA reports.

The plane with 16 people on board crashed and caught fire near the city of Karaj west of Tehran while attempting to land in the wrong airport.

The Boeing-707 cargo plane flying from the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan was mistakenly landed at Fath Airport in Karaj, while the pilot could not control the plane on the runway.

The aircraft was a military cargo plane carrying meat from Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek.

The plane was due to arrive at Karaj's Payam Airport but the pilot took the plane to the Fath airfield by mistake, which is not suited for large cargo aircraft.

The pilot then lost control of the plane, ran out of the runway and hit the walls that separate the airport from neighboring residential areas. There were unconfirmed reports of damage to some residential facilities as well.

A helicopter and several rescue teams had been sent to the crash site.

The head of Iranian emergency medical service, Pir-Hussein Kolivand announced that the crash has claimed the lives of 15 people on board. Flight engineer survived the tragic event and is in hospital.

"One of the people who was killed during the tragic event was a woman," he added.

“The house the plane hit to was empty,” the official went on to say.

At least seven people were killed when a Boeing 707 cargo plane operated by Kirgizstan Airlines crashed while landing in Iran on Monday, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

According to the report, 16 crew members were aboard the doomed aircraft, seven of whom have been killed and one injured.

The plane crashed while landing in Fath Airport, located in Karaj, Alborz province 40 kilometers (around 25 miles) west of the capital Tehran, the Mehr News Agency reported.

A cargo plane crashed in Iran's northern city of Karaj, west of Tehran, on Monday morning, Tasnim news agency reports.

The Boeing 707, a four-engine jet airliner built by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, crashed after catching fire while landing, local reports said.

The doomed aircraft, carrying 10 crew, was bound for an airport near the city of Karaj.

So far, there have been no details about the crash or whether there have been any casualties. Television images of Monday’s crash showed the plane burning on the ground.

Fire trucks and rescue teams have rushed to the crash site.

