15 students poisoned by smoke in Azerbaijan

In Salyan, the number of students affected by smoke poisoning at a local school has risen to 15. The incident occurred at the Yukhary Nokhudlu village school and was caused by a blockage in a pellet stove, which led to smoke spreading in the building.

According to the Salyan Central Hospital, 17 people, including 13 students and 4 staff members, were hospitalized on December 5 after experiencing symptoms of smoke inhalation. All patients received necessary medical care, and nine of them, whose conditions were stable, were sent home for outpatient treatment. Eight individuals remain under observation, and their condition is reported as stable, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The regional education authorities confirmed that prior fire safety measures helped prevent the incident from escalating. Students and teachers were evacuated safely according to the emergency plan. In total, 10 students and 2 technical staff members reported feeling unwell and sought immediate medical attention.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, and further updates are expected.

