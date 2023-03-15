17 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers move along Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The eco-activists on Wednesday did not hamper the passage of one more supply truck and three more passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as 10 more supply vehicles and 3 more passenger cars of the peacekeepers towards Khankendi.

This once again proves that allegations of protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for the 94th straight day.

News.Az