2 drones hit Iraqi military base near Baghdad

The Iraqi military said early Tuesday that two unidentified drones struck an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad, causing no casualties, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"An unidentified drone targeted a radar in the Taji military base, and another landed near a generator in the same area, and there are no human casualties," Major General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, told reporters in a voice message.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Walid al-Tamimi, commander of Baghdad Operations, confirmed the attack to the official Iraqi News Agency.

The drone attack came amid heightened regional tensions and instability fueled by the Israeli-Iranian conflict and a recent escalation involving the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

