2025 NBA trade deadline: Teams eyeing big moves
As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are making moves and evaluating options to bolster their rosters.
Report: Grizzlies deal Smart to Wizards
Veteran guard Marcus Smart will be heading back to the Eastern Conference. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Grizzlies will send Smart to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade that will net the Grizzlies two second-round picks.
Wizards receive:
Marcus Smart
Grizzlies receive:
Two second-round picks
Pistons to acquire Schröder, per reports
A day after being included in the Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade, Dennis Schröder will be on the move again. Per multiple reports, Schröder will move from the Utah Jazz — who got him in the reported trade Wednesday night — to the Detroit Pistons.
Per Jake Fischer, the Jazz will get K.J. Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Richardson (who is also included in the Butler trade) from the Pistons and a 2028 second-round pick via the Pistons.
Pistons receive:
Dennis Schröder
Jazz receive:
K.J. Martin (via 76ers)
Josh Richardson (via Pistons)
2028 second-round pick (via Pistons)
Reports: Hawks trade Bogdanović to Clippers
The LA Clippers are adding some depth on the perimeter for the postseason with a reported swap. Per multiple reports, the Atlanta Hawks are trading Bogdan Bogdanović and three second-round picks to the Clippers for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.
Clippers get:
Bogdan Bogdanović
Hawks get:
Terance Mann
Bones Hyland
2025 second-round pick
2026 second-round pick
2027 second-round pick
Cavs reportedly trade for Hawks’ Hunter
The Cavs are gearing up for a long playoff run with a major trade. Per multiple reports, Cleveland is acquiring De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps.
Hunter is scoring a career-best 19 points per game this season while also adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 46.1% shooting. He will join the Cavs (41-10), who lead the Eastern Conference overall and have a five-game lead on the Boston Celtics for No. 1.
Cavs receive:
De’Andre Hunter
Hawks receive:
Caris LeVert
George Niang
Three second-round picks
Two pick swaps
Reports: Suns deal Nurkic to Hornets
The Phoenix Suns are moving on from center Jusuf Nurkić, per multiple reports. Phoenix is dealing Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić and a second-round pick. Nurkić has been out of Phoenix’s rotation since early January but is averaging 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game overall in 2024-25.
Hornets receive:
Jusuf Nurkić
2026 first-round pick
Suns receive:
Cody Martin
Vasilije Micić
2026 second-round pick
Raptors reportedly deal for Tucker
Per multiple reports, the Miami Heat are dealing newly acquired P.J. Tucker and a future second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Davion Mitchell. The Heat landed Tucker in Wednesday night’s reported Jimmy Butler deal that sent the All-Star to the Golden State Warriors.
Raptors get:
P.J. Tucker
Second-round pick
Cash considerations
Heat get:
Davion Mitchell
Wizards get Jackson from 76ers
The Washington Wizards continue to remain busy as the trade deadline nears, adding veteran guard Reggie Jackson from the Philadelphia 76ers. In the swap, the Sixers send Jackson and a 2026 future first-round pick to Washington for four second-round picks and reserve swingman Jared Butler.
Wizards receive:
Reggie Jackson
2026 first-round pick
76ers receive:
Jared Butler
2027 second-round pick
2028 second-round pick
Two second-round picks in 2030
Reports: Lakers acquire Williams from Hornets
The Lakers are reportedly trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to Charlotte for center Mark Williams, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Williams, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes over 22 games this season.
Lakers receive:
Mark Williams
Hornets receive:
Dalton Knecht
Cam Reddish
2031 unprotected first-round pick
2030 pick swap
Reports: Raptors land Ingram in 3-player deal
Brandon Ingram reportedly has been traded from New Orleans to Toronto for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Ingram has been sidelined since early December with an ankle injury but remains a productive offensive player. In 18 games this season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
Raptors receive:
Brandon Ingram
Pelicans receive:
Bruce Brown
Kelly Olynyk
First-round pick
Second-round pick
Reports: Warriors acquiring Butler in multi-team deal
It appears Jimmy Butler is getting his wish. The Heat are reportedly finalizing a 4-team, 7-player deal that will send Butler to Golden State and Andrew Wiggins to Miami, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Additionally, Butler has declined his 2025-26 player option in order to sign a two-year, $121 million extension that will keep him with the Warriors through 2026-27, Charania and colleague Brian Windhorst reported.
Warriors receive:
Jimmy Butler
Heat receive:
Andrew Wiggins
Kyle Anderson
P.J. Tucker
Protected first-round pick
Jazz receive:
Dennis Schröder
Pistons receive:
Lindy Waters III
Josh Richardson
Kings acquire Valančiūnas from Wizards
The Wizards have traded center Jonas Valančiūnas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and second-round draft picks in 2028 and 2029.
Sacramento just acquired the 6-foot-6 Cissoko from San Antonio in the three-team deal that sent De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento.
Kings receive:
Jonas Valančiūnas
Wizards receive:
Sidy Cissoko
Two second-round picks
Thunder trade for Theis
The Pelicans are shipping veteran center Daniel Theis and a future Draft pick to Oklahoma City for cash considerations.
Thunder receive:
Daniel Theis
2031 second-round pick
Pelicans receive:
Cash considerations
Rockets acquire Springer
The Boston Celtics are dealing backup guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets. Springer, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick were traded to the Rockets for a 2031 second-round pick.
Rockets get:
Jaden Springer
2027 second-round pick
2030 second-round pick
Celtics get:
2031 second-round pick
Bucks reportedly trade for Kuzma
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a reported deal ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Per multiple reports, the Bucks are dealing former All-Star forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for forward Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards are also sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Milwaukee while the Bucks are trading guard AJ Johnson to the Wizards.
The Wizards also will receive a 2028 first-round swap from Milwaukee while the Bucks will get a 2025 second-round pick. To round out the deal, Milwaukee sends Delon Wright and an undisclosed cash sum to New York for fourth-year center Jericho Sims.
Bucks receive:
Kyle Kuzma
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Jericho Sims
2025 second-round pick
Wizards receive:
Khris Middleton
AJ Johnson
2028 first-round pick swap
Knicks receive:
Delon Wright
Cash considerations