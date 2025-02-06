2025 NBA trade deadline: Teams eyeing big moves

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are making moves and evaluating options to bolster their rosters.

Report: Grizzlies deal Smart to Wizards

Veteran guard Marcus Smart will be heading back to the Eastern Conference. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Grizzlies will send Smart to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team trade that will net the Grizzlies two second-round picks.

Wizards receive:

Marcus Smart

Grizzlies receive:

Two second-round picks

Pistons to acquire Schröder, per reports

A day after being included in the Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade, Dennis Schröder will be on the move again. Per multiple reports, Schröder will move from the Utah Jazz — who got him in the reported trade Wednesday night — to the Detroit Pistons.

Per Jake Fischer, the Jazz will get K.J. Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Richardson (who is also included in the Butler trade) from the Pistons and a 2028 second-round pick via the Pistons.

Pistons receive:

Dennis Schröder

Jazz receive:

K.J. Martin (via 76ers)

Josh Richardson (via Pistons)

2028 second-round pick (via Pistons)

Reports: Hawks trade Bogdanović to Clippers

The LA Clippers are adding some depth on the perimeter for the postseason with a reported swap. Per multiple reports, the Atlanta Hawks are trading Bogdan Bogdanović and three second-round picks to the Clippers for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

Clippers get:

Bogdan Bogdanović

Hawks get:

Terance Mann

Bones Hyland

2025 second-round pick

2026 second-round pick

2027 second-round pick

Cavs reportedly trade for Hawks’ Hunter

The Cavs are gearing up for a long playoff run with a major trade. Per multiple reports, Cleveland is acquiring De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps.

Hunter is scoring a career-best 19 points per game this season while also adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 46.1% shooting. He will join the Cavs (41-10), who lead the Eastern Conference overall and have a five-game lead on the Boston Celtics for No. 1.

Cavs receive:

De’Andre Hunter

Hawks receive:

Caris LeVert

George Niang

Three second-round picks

Two pick swaps

Reports: Suns deal Nurkic to Hornets

The Phoenix Suns are moving on from center Jusuf Nurkić, per multiple reports. Phoenix is dealing Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić and a second-round pick. Nurkić has been out of Phoenix’s rotation since early January but is averaging 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game overall in 2024-25.

Hornets receive:

Jusuf Nurkić

2026 first-round pick

Suns receive:

Cody Martin

Vasilije Micić

2026 second-round pick

Raptors reportedly deal for Tucker

Per multiple reports, the Miami Heat are dealing newly acquired P.J. Tucker and a future second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Davion Mitchell. The Heat landed Tucker in Wednesday night’s reported Jimmy Butler deal that sent the All-Star to the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors get:

P.J. Tucker

Second-round pick

Cash considerations

Heat get:

Davion Mitchell

Wizards get Jackson from 76ers

The Washington Wizards continue to remain busy as the trade deadline nears, adding veteran guard Reggie Jackson from the Philadelphia 76ers. In the swap, the Sixers send Jackson and a 2026 future first-round pick to Washington for four second-round picks and reserve swingman Jared Butler.

Wizards receive:

Reggie Jackson

2026 first-round pick

76ers receive:

Jared Butler

2027 second-round pick

2028 second-round pick

Two second-round picks in 2030

Reports: Lakers acquire Williams from Hornets

The Lakers are reportedly trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to Charlotte for center Mark Williams, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Williams, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes over 22 games this season.

Lakers receive:

Mark Williams

Hornets receive:

Dalton Knecht

Cam Reddish

2031 unprotected first-round pick

2030 pick swap

Reports: Raptors land Ingram in 3-player deal

Brandon Ingram reportedly has been traded from New Orleans to Toronto for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Ingram has been sidelined since early December with an ankle injury but remains a productive offensive player. In 18 games this season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Raptors receive:

Brandon Ingram

Pelicans receive:

Bruce Brown

Kelly Olynyk

First-round pick

Second-round pick

Reports: Warriors acquiring Butler in multi-team deal

It appears Jimmy Butler is getting his wish. The Heat are reportedly finalizing a 4-team, 7-player deal that will send Butler to Golden State and Andrew Wiggins to Miami, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Additionally, Butler has declined his 2025-26 player option in order to sign a two-year, $121 million extension that will keep him with the Warriors through 2026-27, Charania and colleague Brian Windhorst reported.

Warriors receive:

Jimmy Butler

Heat receive:

Andrew Wiggins

Kyle Anderson

P.J. Tucker

Protected first-round pick

Jazz receive:

Dennis Schröder

Pistons receive:

Lindy Waters III

Josh Richardson

Kings acquire Valančiūnas from Wizards

The Wizards have traded center Jonas Valančiūnas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and second-round draft picks in 2028 and 2029.

Sacramento just acquired the 6-foot-6 Cissoko from San Antonio in the three-team deal that sent De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento.

Kings receive:

Jonas Valančiūnas

Wizards receive:

Sidy Cissoko

Two second-round picks

Thunder trade for Theis

The Pelicans are shipping veteran center Daniel Theis and a future Draft pick to Oklahoma City for cash considerations.

Thunder receive:

Daniel Theis

2031 second-round pick

Pelicans receive:

Cash considerations

Rockets acquire Springer

The Boston Celtics are dealing backup guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets. Springer, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick were traded to the Rockets for a 2031 second-round pick.

Rockets get:

Jaden Springer

2027 second-round pick

2030 second-round pick

Celtics get:

2031 second-round pick

Bucks reportedly trade for Kuzma

The Milwaukee Bucks have made a reported deal ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Per multiple reports, the Bucks are dealing former All-Star forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for forward Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards are also sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Milwaukee while the Bucks are trading guard AJ Johnson to the Wizards.

The Wizards also will receive a 2028 first-round swap from Milwaukee while the Bucks will get a 2025 second-round pick. To round out the deal, Milwaukee sends Delon Wright and an undisclosed cash sum to New York for fourth-year center Jericho Sims.

Bucks receive:

Kyle Kuzma

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Jericho Sims

2025 second-round pick

Wizards receive:

Khris Middleton

AJ Johnson

2028 first-round pick swap

Knicks receive:

Delon Wright

Cash considerations

