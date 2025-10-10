2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced in Oslo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to reveal the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in Oslo.

In recent years, the prestigious award has honored politicians, human rights defenders, activists, and humanitarian organizations for their outstanding contributions to peace and social progress, News.Az reports.

This year, the prize has attracted 338 nominees, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations. Media reports suggest that potential candidates include US President Donald Trump, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organization, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

While the full list of nominees remains strictly confidential and will only be publicly released 50 years later, some nominations are annually leaked by those eligible to propose candidates.

The Nobel Peace Prize was first awarded in 1901. On rare occasions, no award has been given, most recently in 1972, due to conflicts such as World Wars, disagreements within the committee, or a perceived lack of suitable candidates.

The award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. This year’s prize includes 11 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $1.17 million).

Nobel Week, which began on October 6, has already seen the announcement of winners in medicine, physics, chemistry, and literature.

