20th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan`s Constitutional Court marked

An event marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan has been held in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev congratulated judges and employees of the court on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. He described the 20th anniversary of the Constitutional Court's activity as a milestone event in the life and legal system of independent Azerbaijan. Saying that a series of events marking this occasion have been held in the country, Abdullayev recalled the recently-organized international conference on “The state governed by the rule of law and constitutional justice: values and priorities”.

Abdullayev emphasized great leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s special attention to the Constitutional Court. The chairman noted that President Ilham Aliyev's congratulatory letter addressed to the Court`s staff is “a sign of great confidence and at the same time great responsibility for us”.

Abdullayev expressed his gratitude to the head of state for conferring high awards and honorary titles upon a group of judges and employees of the Constitutional Court on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

News.Az