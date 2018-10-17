2.2 million foreigners and stateless persons from 193 countries visited Azerbaijan this year

“2.2 million foreigners and stateless persons from 193 countries visited Azerbaijan in January-September, 2018, which is 6.4 percent more than in the same perio

31.2 percent of the tourists were Russian citizens, 19.8 percent Georgian citizens, 10 percent Turkish citizens, 9.2 percent Iranian citizens, 3.3 percent UAE citizens, 3 percent Saudi citizens, 2.7 percent Iraqi citizens, 2 percent Ukrainian citizens, 1.5 percent Israeli citizens, 17.2 percent citizens of other countries, and 0.1 percent stateless persons.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in the nine months of 2018 saw a 14,1 percent increase to reach 3.562 million people, AzerTag reports.

Of the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries, 30.7 percent visited Iran, 30,3 percent Georgia, 19.4 percent Russia, 13,2 percent Turkey, 1.6 percent Ukraine, 1 percent the UAE, 3.8 percent visited other countries.

News.Az

