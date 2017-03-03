2.4 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in February

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan-BTC main export pipeline transported 1,989,636 tons of Azerbaijani oil in February, 2017, according to SOCAR.

In general, 325,939,961 tons of oil have been pumped to BTC since the start of the exploitation until March 1, 2017, AzerTag reports.

In addition, 571,860 tons of Turkmen oil were pumped via BTC in February, 2017.

