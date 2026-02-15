More than 10 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Pakistan
At least 11 people were killed and eight others injured when a bus collided with a truck in the Khairpur district of Sindh province in southern Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing Dawn.
According to the information, the bus was traveling from Bahawalpur to Karachi. Law enforcement officials clarified that the accident occurred due to the "negligence and recklessness of the bus driver."
The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, and the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
By Salman Rahimli