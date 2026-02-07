Two ships collide in Gulf of Finland, no injuries reported

Officials said the incident involved a tangential collision between the vessels Glyfada and Aeolian Fortune while both ships were moving along the same route, News.Az reports, citing Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Leningrad Region.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and there was no environmental pollution following the collision. Maritime traffic in the area was not disrupted.

The crews of both vessels are currently assessing the extent of the damage. After completing the inspection, both ships are expected to continue their voyages.

The Gulf of Finland is a busy shipping corridor, and authorities regularly monitor vessel traffic to prevent major maritime accidents.