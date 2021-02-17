5.6-magnitude quake rocks Southwest Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the seismic data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 48 km from the city of Yasuj, the administrative center of the southern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake tremor with a magnitude of 5.6 struck off the coast of the Middle Eastern country, according to the UAE National Seismic Network (NCM).

No casualties or specific damage have been reported yet. Iran's Tasnim agency reported that there is no electricity in the areas affected by the earthquake, and property damage is highly likely.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake was recorded at 22.05 local time on the border of two provinces - Isfahan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

The earthquake was felt near the town of Sisakht, located approximately 10 kilometers from the epicenter, according to media reports. Rescue teams have been assigned to the area where the incident occurred.

According to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was also felt in the central part of the country, along with the coast.

