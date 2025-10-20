5th International Agricultural and Food Tech Conference begins in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Turkish Çukurova University and the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, the event aims at discussing the studies conducted in agriculture and food technologies, advancing the innovative approach, as well as enhancing the international cooperation in agrarian studies, News.Az reports citing local media.

Addressing the event, Zafar Gurbanov, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, briefed the participants about the conference, describing it as a crucial platform for holding exchange of expertise in agrarian studies, sharing innovative approach, and building future cooperation.

Other speakers included Adil Taghiyev, Deputy Head of the Ganja City Executive Authority; Elchin Zeynalov, Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister; Nijat Mammadli, Advisor at the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education; Musa Guliyev, MP, Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis; Nasar Hayat, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan; Necdet Budak, Rector of the Turkish Ege University, with the conference also featuring the video messages from Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Hamit Emrah Beriş, Rector of the Çukurova University.

The conference proceeded with lectures, panel discussions, and bilateral meetings on boosting international collaboration.

The three-day conference will conclude with the trips to Shusha and Khankendi cities.

News.Az