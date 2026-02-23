6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Nikolski, Alaska

The quake occurred at 7:11 p.m. local time on February 22, at a very shallow depth of approximately 0.6 miles beneath the epicenter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shallow earthquakes are typically felt more strongly because of their proximity to the surface.

Seismologists noted that the reported magnitude, depth and exact epicenter could be revised as additional data is analyzed in the coming hours.

A subsequent report from the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) also measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.3.

Preliminary seismic data suggests the tremor was likely felt by many residents near the epicenter. However, it is not expected to have caused major structural damage, though minor impacts such as items falling from shelves or broken windows may have occurred.