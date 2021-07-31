6,402 foreign movies to compete at Tehran International Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The short film festival is one of the oldest short film festivals not only in Iran but also in the region. The festival has been the host of international well-known festival directors and cineastes from around the world.

Tehran Short Film Festival is a member of the International Short Film Conference (ISFC).

On July 4, the Academy Awards agreed to register the Tehran International Short Film Festival as an event whose awards can qualify a film for the Oscars.

Egypt in North Africa and Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are the sole countries having Oscar-qualifying festivals.

This year, the event will be held from October 19 to 24, 2021.

