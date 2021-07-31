6,402 foreign movies to compete at Tehran International Film Festival
The short film festival is one of the oldest short film festivals not only in Iran but also in the region. The festival has been the host of international well-known festival directors and cineastes from around the world.
Tehran Short Film Festival is a member of the International Short Film Conference (ISFC).
On July 4, the Academy Awards agreed to register the Tehran International Short Film Festival as an event whose awards can qualify a film for the Oscars.
Egypt in North Africa and Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are the sole countries having Oscar-qualifying festivals.
This year, the event will be held from October 19 to 24, 2021.
