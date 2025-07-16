$8 billion trial opens against Mark Zuckerberg and Meta leaders over Facebook privacy violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-stakes $8 billion lawsuit against Meta Platforms and several of its top executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, began on Wednesday.

The trial centers on allegations that the company illegally harvested Facebook users’ data, violating a 2012 agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shareholders accuse Zuckerberg and other current and former leaders—such as former COO Sheryl Sandberg, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, and board members Peter Thiel and Reed Hastings—of failing to adequately oversee the company’s privacy practices. They seek reimbursement for the $5 billion FTC fine imposed after the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, as well as additional legal costs that exceed $8 billion.

The case is notable for being the first in Delaware to claim that board members consciously neglected their oversight duties, a charge considered difficult to prove under Delaware corporate law. The judge presiding over the non-jury trial is Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court.

Defendants deny wrongdoing, arguing that Facebook hired outside consultants to ensure compliance with the FTC agreement and was itself deceived by Cambridge Analytica. They also reject claims that Zuckerberg engaged in insider trading, stating that his stock sales followed a prearranged plan designed to prevent such activity.

Jeffrey Zients, former White House Chief of Staff and Meta board member since 2018, is expected to testify early in the proceedings.

The court’s ruling on liability and damages could take months after the trial concludes, marking a landmark case in corporate governance and data privacy oversight within the tech industry.

