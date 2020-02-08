883 international observers pass registration in regard with elections to Azerbaijani Parliament

Some 883 international observers have passed registration in regard to the snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament, said Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at the press conference held today at CEC, secki-2020.az reports.

He said the international observers represent 59 international organizations and 58 countries, AzerTag reports.

The snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 9.

News.Az

News.Az