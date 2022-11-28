A visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army to the United States has started

A delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is on a visit to the United States of America, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the US military leadership and meetings in Oklahoma within the framework of the State Partnership Program.

It should be noted that several events on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard will be organized as part of the visit.

News.Az