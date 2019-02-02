Academician Jamil Aliyev receives UNCOPA honorary award

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of Azerbaijan’s National Center of Oncology, academician Jamil Aliyev has been elected as the honorary Ambassador of Science and Peace by the I

The presentation of the honorary title was held at the 3rd Azerbaijan Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Symposium dedicated to the World Cancer Day organized by the National Center of Oncology of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan in Baku, AzerTag reports.

The United Nations Geneva Office Representative of Juridical Commission for Development for the Andean First Nations Mehmet Şükrü Güzel presented the award to Academician Jamil Aliyev and wished him and the National Center of Oncology new successes.

News.Az

News.Az