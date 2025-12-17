ACES Europe confident Baku will shine as 2026 sport capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary General of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe) has expressed strong confidence that Baku will set a positive global example as the World Capital of Sport for 2026.

Speaking to journalists after the official presentation ceremony in Baku, Hugo Alonso Castanon praised the city’s modern sports infrastructure and long-standing experience in hosting major international competitions, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We highly appreciate Baku’s sports infrastructure,” Castanon said, stressing that the core mission of ACES Europe is to make sport more popular and accessible for all segments of society.

He underlined that increasing participation in physical activity brings wide-ranging social and health benefits, adding that Azerbaijan has already proven its capacity by regularly hosting prestigious international sporting events.

“We are confident that Baku will be a good example as the World Capital of Sport for 2026,” Castanon said, expressing optimism that the initiative will further strengthen sports culture across the country.

Baku’s designation as World Capital of Sport is expected to boost community engagement, promote healthy lifestyles, and enhance the city’s international profile as a global sports hub.

News.Az