Action Plan for marking anniversary of 20 January tragedy approved

The head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev approved the “Action Plan for marking the twenty seventh anniversary of the 20 January

APA reports that the document envisages holding meetings, conferences and lectures related to the events of 20 January in all cities and regions as well as offices, institutions and organizations, demonstration of plays, art and documentary films about the tragedy in cultural institutions, the wide coverage of the activities in the press, holding events in embassies and diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries in order to bring the truth about the tragedy to the international community, conducting relevant activities through Azerbaijani communities, reflecting the contents of the 20 January tragedy in the media, on television and on the Internet.



Under the Action Plan, financial assistance will be provided to the families of martyrs of the 20 January tragedy, work on landscaping and cleaning will be carried at the Alley of Martyrs, all educational institutions will hold lessons devoted to the tragedy, and major religious denominations and institutions represented in Azerbaijan will organize a special religious ceremony in memory of the victims of the tragedy.



Moreover, the document provides for the organization of the public visiting to the Alley of Martyrs on January 20, commemoration of martyrs with a minute silence at 12.00, projecting sound signals from steamers, trains, cars and performing a mourning music at the Alley of Martyrs during the day. Besides that, the national flags will be lowered in the cities, regions, villages and settlements of the republic as a sign of mourning in memory of the victims of the tragedy. There will be other events in this connection.

News.Az

