Actor Vijay’s wife approaches court seeking divorce

Sangeetha alleges that Vijay has been in a relationship with an actress since April 2021, causing her emotional distress and breaching marital trust, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the petition, Vijay continued the extramarital relationship despite promises to end it. Sangeetha claims she was neglected emotionally, mentally, and physically, with Vijay withdrawing from marital relations. She also alleges that the actor traveled abroad with the actress, posting photos on social media that were neither denied nor objected to, causing humiliation to her and their children. Attempts at an amicable resolution failed, leading her to approach the court.

Sangeetha has sought dissolution of marriage under Section 27(1)(a),(b),(d) of the Special Marriage Act, the right of residence at the matrimonial home, permanent alimony reflecting Vijay’s income and social standing, in-camera proceedings to protect the family’s privacy, and an interim injunction to restrain media from reporting on the case.

The petition emphasizes the sensitivity of the issue, particularly given Vijay’s high-profile public life and the potential impact on their children. The case is now pending in the family court, with further proceedings expected to address both the divorce petition and requests for privacy and financial support.