(Ad) The campaign "White Suits Girls Best" has received an award from international journalists!

The joint project of Azercell and the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Epica Awards," marking the first time in the history of advertising and marketing in Azerbaijan for this award.

The "White Suits Girls Best" project received medals in two categories at the Epica Awards festival, judged by 115 journalists specializing in marketing and communications. The project won a silver award in the "Communications and Public Services" category and the bronze in the "Sports Advertising Campaign" category. It is worth noting that this is the first time a project representing Azerbaijan has been honored at this festival.

Previously, the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign had won the Grand Prix and various awards at the international "Ad Black Sea" festival and the largest communication festival in Central Asia, "Red Jolbors."

The main goal of the social campaign conducted by the leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” in partnership with the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan was to increase girls' interest in sports and promote a healthy lifestyle. The campaign also addresses the issue of early marriages.

As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000 girls aged 7 to 14 who registered in schools and branches of the Judo Federation in regions of Azerbaijan received judogi as a gift along with a month of free training.

For additional information about the "White Suits Girls Best" project, you can visit:

https://qizlaraagyarasir.az/#

News.Az