Advisor to Armavir governor goes missing

Advisor to the governor of the Armavir region Manuk Simonyan went missing.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to news.am that this was stated in the press service of the administration of Armavir region of Armenia. The issue of the disappearance of Simonyan is handled by the Police, there are no other details.

In turn, the head of the press service of the Armenian police, Edgar Janoyan, reported that the signal about the disappearance of Simonyan to the police was received on July 23. Appropriate measures are taken to detect him.

