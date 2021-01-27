Aeroflot extends closure of 88 international flights until April 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's largest airline Aeroflot has extended the closure of a portion of scheduled international flights until April 30, the air carrier says on Wednesday. The closure refers to destinations without formally resumed air traffic at the moment.

"Aeroflot makes changes in the scheduled flight program in connection with the continued effect of restrictions related to the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) spread," the airline says.

88 flights in total are covered by the closure.

(c) TASS

