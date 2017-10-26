AFFA does not extend contract with Robert Prosinečki

AFFA President Rovnaq Abdullayev has met with Robert Prosinečki, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national soccer team.

During the meeting, a mutual agreement was reached not to extend the current contract with the Croatian coach, APA reported citing the AFFA website.

The AFFA leadership thanked Prosinečki for his efficient work in his position and wished him success in his future work.

It is worth noting that under the Croatian coach’s management Azerbaijan’s national team has gained 10 points in the qualifying round for the World Cup 2018.

