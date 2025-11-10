African Union urges immediate action amid escalating crisis in Mali

+ ↺ − 16 px

The African Union (AU) has called for urgent international action as Mali faces a worsening security and humanitarian crisis.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed serious concern over reports that terrorist groups have imposed blockades, disrupted access to essential supplies, and further endangered civilians, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement on Sunday, Youssouf condemned deadly attacks and recent kidnappings, including the abduction of three Egyptian nationals, and demanded their immediate and unconditional release, describing these acts as grave violations of human rights and international law.

Reaffirming the AU’s commitment to the region, he stressed the need for a coordinated international response to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel. He also called for enhanced intelligence sharing, regional cooperation, and sustained support for affected states.

The violence, linked to ISIS (Daesh) militants, has forced schools and universities to close, further compounding Mali’s humanitarian, security, and power crises.

In response, the US, UK, and France have urged their citizens to leave Mali and warned against all non-essential travel to the West African nation.

