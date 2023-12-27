Ahmad Ismayilov: Azerbaijan`s brilliant victory marks turning point in media activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

A purposeful and consistent policy is underway in creating advanced economic potential, accelerating civil society construction, increasing Azerbaijan’s international reputation, and addressing national challenges in line with the national interests in the victorious Azerbaijani Republic, which is currently experiencing an important stage of its development and has restored its territorial integrity, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ismayilov made the remarks as he addressed a conference on the theme "National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s role in the development of Azerbaijani press" in Baku on Wednesday. The conference was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the course of modernization carried out by Azerbaijan, including its entry into the global information space, Ismayilov added: “Freedom of thought, speech and information in the Republic of Azerbaijan is an important component of President Ilham Aliyev's political course and democratic accomplishments. The brilliant Victory of our state under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day Patriotic War has created a turning point in the media activity, as in other domains.”

News.Az