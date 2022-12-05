Ahmad Obali: Rights of over 30 million southern Azerbaijanis in Iran trampled on

Today, the rights of more than 30 million southern Azerbaijanis in Iran are trampled upon, Ahmad Obali, a national activist from South Azerbaijan and head of Gunaz TV channel, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting hosted at the Press Council of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Obali recalled that Azerbaijan was divided into two parts in 1828.

“Persian chauvinism, which was still involved in the administration of South Azerbaijan, did not believe that Azerbaijan would be strong. But they made a wrong prediction,” the national activist said.

“After the Pahlavis came to power, such cases became even more widespread. Books in our mother tongue were collected and burned in Iran. They killed and oppressed our teachers,” Obali added.

News.Az