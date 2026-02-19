Air France-KLM posts record €2B operating profit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air France-KLM delivered a record operating profit of more than €2 billion in 2025, as strong demand for premium travel and lower fuel prices boosted performance.

The airline group said it carried over 100 million passengers during the year, with operating earnings rising by €400 million compared with 2024 and comfortably beating analyst forecasts of €1.88 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Executives credited the results to the company’s strategy of investing heavily in premium customer experience, including upgraded first-class cabins, improved airport lounges and faster onboard Wi-Fi. Demand for high-end travel remained particularly strong on transatlantic routes.

The group also benefited from lower fuel costs and rising revenue, though some expenses continued to climb. Higher airport charges at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport weighed on per-passenger yields.

Looking ahead, Air France-KLM plans to expand capacity by 3% to 5% in 2026 as new aircraft enter the fleet. The company is targeting an operating margin above 8% by 2028, compared with 6.1% reported for 2025.

Shares in the airline group have risen nearly 34% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its premium-focused strategy despite ongoing labor and cost pressures.

