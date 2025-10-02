Albanian PM Rama jokes with Macron about Trump’s ‘Albania-Azerbaijan’ mix-up - VIDEO

On the sidelines of the7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama shared a light-hearted moment with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The exchange came after US President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to a “conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan” while discussing peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Rama, seizing the humorous mix-up, quipped to Macron: “You should also congratulate Azerbaijan and Albania.”

News.Az