Albanian PM Rama jokes with Macron about Trump’s ‘Albania-Azerbaijan’ mix-up - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC
On the sidelines of the7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama shared a light-hearted moment with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The exchange came after US President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to a “conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan” while discussing peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
😁The Albanian Prime Minister joked with #Macron: You should also congratulate #Azerbaijan and Albania. pic.twitter.com/GBjDqBKTqE— News.Az (@news_az) October 2, 2025
Rama, seizing the humorous mix-up, quipped to Macron: “You should also congratulate Azerbaijan and Albania.”