Yandex metrika counter

Albanian PM Rama jokes with Macron about Trump’s ‘Albania-Azerbaijan’ mix-up - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Albanian PM Rama jokes with Macron about Trump’s ‘Albania-Azerbaijan’ mix-up - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

On the sidelines of the7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama shared a light-hearted moment with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The exchange came after US President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to a “conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan” while discussing peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

Rama, seizing the humorous mix-up, quipped to Macron: “You should also congratulate Azerbaijan and Albania.”

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      