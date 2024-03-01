Albanian prime minister completes working visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has concluded his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Albania at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Edi Rama was seen off by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

