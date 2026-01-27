Alexis Ortega, Latin American voice of Spider-Man, dies aged 38

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dubbing and entertainment community is mourning the death of Alexis Ortega, a widely respected Mexican actor and voice artist whose performances helped define the Spanish-language experience of international film and television.

Ortega passed away at the age of 38, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News of his death was confirmed by multiple media outlets as well as members of the dubbing industry, with tributes and messages of grief shared across social networks and professional communities.

Known for his distinctive voice and versatile performances, Ortega played a significant role in bringing global cinema and entertainment to Spanish-speaking audiences. His work earned him recognition within the industry and a loyal following among fans of dubbed content.

Best known as the first Latin American Spanish voice of Spider-Man, Ortega voiced the iconic superhero portrayed on screen by Tom Holland in several films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was also widely admired for voicing Tadashi Hamada in Disney’s animated hit Big Hero 6.

Born on August 31, 1987, in Mexico, Alexis Ortega built a respected career across voice acting and on-camera roles. He began working professionally around 2013, gradually earning recognition through television series, feature films, animated productions, and major Hollywood dubbing projects.

In the dubbing industry, Ortega stood out for his ability to connect emotionally with audiences. His work in the MCU became especially influential, as he lent his voice to Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Latin American Spanish versions of: Captain America, Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War.

These performances established him as a defining voice of Spider-Man for millions of Spanish-speaking fans.

